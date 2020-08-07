Despite uncertain back-to-school season, business at some malls ‘very good so far’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been four weeks since malls reopened on July 10. Shoppers said they relied on online shopping for most of the pandemic, but are excited to get back out.

“I think since the pandemic started it’s been a lot of online shopping, but I like shopping in person,” said mall-goer Asia.

Between back-to-school season and the uncertainty of the pandemic, General Manager of Eastview Mall Mike Kauffman said times may feel different, but business is going well.

“We saw a real nice surge right after we were allowed to open on July 10,” he said. “And then we got back down to a traditional pattern now, traffic is a little bit below where it was a year ago but it’s close, and it continues to build. So we have been pleased with the way things have progressed so far.”

“The first open it was much more traffic,” said Reza Sattari, owner of Oriental Rug Mart. “Although it slowed down and now it’s getting normal, it’s starting to get more traffic.”

Kauffman said people are overall following safety guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing. He said occasionally someone isn’t wearing their mask properly, which needs to be addressed by security officers. “We take guidelines very seriously and work hard to be abiding by those,” he said.

Kauffman said shops are preparing to see more families with children preparing to go back to school. “This time of year we are in the midst of back to school season … I think there’s been some waiting on the part of the people to see what direction school was going to go, obviously from a retailer’s standpoint we think it’s good news the kids are going to be able to go back to school,” he said.

The malls are waiting for state guidance on when food court and common areas can open fully, although they are separate clauses. Kauffman said vendors are open only for take-out inside the food court for the time being.

The Wilmorite Malls are currently operating from Mon. – Sat. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sun. from noon to 6 p.m.

Kauffman almost all the stores are open at this time, and they’ve been opening gradually since malls were given the green light to open.

