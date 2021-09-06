Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction: A look back at #2’s legendary career

(WETM) – Any sports radio argument over the greatest shortstop of all time will include the great #2, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and 1996 Rookie of the Year set the standard for not just shortstops, but all baseball players in the early 2000s with a smooth swing and unparallel defense.

With 3,465 career hits (more than Honus Wagner, Willie Mays, and Cal Ripken Jr.) Jeter enters the National Hall of Fame on Sept. 8, 2021, after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since entering the league in 1995, Jeter has been one of the faces of baseball; first as a player and now as an executive with the Miami Marlins. His career includes remarkable walk-offs, dazzling defensive plays, the return from 9/11 in New York, and a final season that brought all of baseball together to celebrate the great #2.

Jeter will be the 28th New York Yankee in the Baseball Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Mariano Rivera, and other baseball legends.

Here’s a look back at Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame career as he prepares to enter baseball immortality in Cooperstown.

Jeter will be joined in the Class of 2020 by Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker, former Cardinals shortstop Ted Simmons, and the late former labor leader Marvin Miller. No players earned the necessary 75 percent of the Baseball Writers of America votes to be inducted in the Class of 2021.