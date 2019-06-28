Deputy under investigation for Penfield incident involving elderly woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation Friday into an incident involving one of its deputies and an elderly woman.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a cell phone store in Penfield, New York. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved failed to follow protocol.

The store’s owner says the elderly woman entered the store on Wednesday confused, crying, and visibly upset. Employees at the store called police because they were concerned for her safety. It was upon the responding officer’s arrival that the incident began.

WROC reporter Stephanie Golden was shown part of the surveillance video; the video has not yet been approved for release in its entirety. In the partial video, the deputy can be heard saying the woman, “If you do not answer my questions, we are going to play by my rules. If you give me a hard time, I am going to give you a hard time right back.”

The deputy has been suspended, but that could change pending a full investigation. Chief Deputy Michael Fowler commented, “We are going to allow it to play through. We are going to allow the investigative results to be provided to the Sheriff in a summary. And then we will take the appropriate actions.”

Fowler also says the deputy involved was given counseling immediately following the incident. The Department says the deputy’s behavior did not follow their standards of respect, compassion, and empathy.