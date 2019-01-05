Local News

Deputy Mayor Smith joins veterans to dedicate 98th Infantry Division Plaque

Posted: Jan 05, 2019 10:27 AM EST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 11:35 AM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Deputy Mayor Smith joined veterans on Saturday morning to dedicate the 98th Infantry Division Plaque at the War Memorial at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. 

This U.S. Army Reserve unit was based in the Rochester area for more than 60 years. 

The 391st Regimental Officers Association sponsored the plague, and the Veterans Memorial Council of Rochester and Monroe County organized the ceremony.   

 

