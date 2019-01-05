Deputy Mayor Smith joins veterans to dedicate 98th Infantry Division Plaque
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Deputy Mayor Smith joined veterans on Saturday morning to dedicate the 98th Infantry Division Plaque at the War Memorial at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
This U.S. Army Reserve unit was based in the Rochester area for more than 60 years.
The 391st Regimental Officers Association sponsored the plague, and the Veterans Memorial Council of Rochester and Monroe County organized the ceremony.
