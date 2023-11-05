ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies in Wayne County arrested a Rochester woman late Friday morning while they were responding to reports of a disturbance on State Route 104 in the town of Ontario. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Demaris D. Willis for resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and assault in the second degree against a police officer.

Deputies say these charges stem from a domestic dispute that occurred on the west bound shoulder of the roadway west of Lincoln Road.

“Willis had an active warrant out of the city of Rochester Police Department and it is alleged that when deputies attempted to detain Willis on the warrant, she began actively resisting,” Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies said. “Willis obstructed deputies and physically resisted arrest resulting in the injury of a deputy.”

Ontario Ambulance and the New York State Police assisted deputies during the arrest. The deputy was treated at an area hospital and released.

Willis was arrested and taken to Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment Friday evening.