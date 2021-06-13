Deputy injured after striking deer in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning on I-390 North near the East Henrietta Road exit shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The MCSO said the deputy was operating his department-issued motorcycle when he struck a deer that was crossing the road.

The deputy sustained minor injuries.

The MCSO said I-390 North near exit 16B was reduced to one lane while deputies clear the debris. The road reopened to routine traffic shortly after 8:30 a.m.

