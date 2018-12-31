Deputies urge people celebrating to plan ahead for New Years Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Heading out to ring in the New Year Monday night? The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police a word of warning for you: Don't make a stupid mistake.

Both agencies are stepping up drunk driving patrols through New Year's Day. Deputies and troopers will be on the lookout for distracted and or impaired drivers, as well as drivers who ignore the Move Over Law.

Their message? If you're drinking, don't drive. Find another way to get home.

"My message to the community the folks who are out there tonight, if you are at an event and you've had to much to drink, swallow your pride get an Uber, have a designated driver, call a taxi, take a limo, spend the night," said Captain Jeff Wagner of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. “But don't get behind the wheel of a car. If you are drinking and driving, we are going to see you before you see us and we are going to find you."

The stepped-up patrols are part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.