Deputies: Two students responsible for threats found on Bloomfield HS bathroom wall

Deputies say two students may face charges in family court after a threatening message was found written on the wall of the boy’s bathroom twice in less than a week at Bloomfield Junior High School.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the first message was found last Friday, March 8. Monday morning, a second message was discovered around 9:15 a.m.

In response, school leaders put a “shelter in place” order in effect and deputies searched the school. While reviewing video, deputies say they identified a 12-year-old student as the suspect.

During an interview, investigators say the 12-year-old admitted to writing the message on Monday and being involved with the message on Friday with another student.

Deputies say the school is now working on disciplining the students and the student may also face charges in family court.

The sheriff’s office says that at no point was there a credible threat against the school.