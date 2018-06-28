Deputies: Teen, charged with girlfriend's death, now accused of attacking inmate in jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The teen being held in Livingston County Jail, who is charged in a separate case of with the death of his girlfriend, is now accused of attacking another inmate.

Jermaine Brown, age 17, has been charged with assault.

Brown has been held in Livingston County Jail since May 22, deputies say. Earlier this month, investigators say he fought with another inmate in a housing pod.

Deputies say the victim suffered a head injury and needed stitches.

Brown is accused in the death of his girlfriend in Monroe County. Police say he shot 18-year-old Ciara Grimes on Delamaine Drive on May 9 and left her in a driveway.

She was found by police and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Brown is charged with manslaughter in the case.