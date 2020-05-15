Deputies searching for missing teen

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Tidd Circle in Farmington.

Lilian Bump has a light complexion, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’2″ and weighs 119 pounds.

Bump was last seen by her brother after she left the residence out of her bedroom window on Tidd Circle, deputies say.

Bump does not have a cell phone but does have a school chrome book. Deputies say she left with multiple sets of clothes and a teal backpack.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call (800) 394-4560.