Deputies searching for missing Henrietta teen

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Henrietta. Deputies say Marissa “Casper” Lippa is 14 years old and was last seen Saturday in the area of Green Moor Way in Henrietta at around 7:30 p.m.

“There were no extenuating circumstances to this case, as she is not a threat to herself or anyone else,” the MCSO said. “At this point, Marissa left her residence without permission.”

Those who have seen Lippa or have any further information are asked to call 911.