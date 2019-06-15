Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday evening in an apartment on Sohn Alloway Road in Lyons.

Alana Clark is the girl seen in the back of the picture. She’s described as Caucasian, stands 5’2″ and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt that had flowers on it and light gray shorts.

Deputies said she was in the apartment with her mother Michelle Clark who told Alana’s father that they would be home on Monday, however he wasn’t told where the two were going.

According to deputies, Alana should also be with the female in the front of the picture, who’s identified as Megan Camp aka Alex Carter.

It’s not believed that Alana is in any danger.

Deputies ask anyone who’s seen Alana or has any information is asked to call (800) 394-4560.