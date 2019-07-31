Deputies searching for man who assaulted teen in Riga

Editor’s note: Officials will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to give the public an update on their search efforts. Check back with News 8 WROC as we will be streaming the press conference live on this page.

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who they say physically assaulted a teenager Wednesday.

Officials say the teen girl was running on a trail bordering Churchville Park in Riga Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. when she was physically attacked and assaulted by the suspect.

The victim described the suspect as a male of medium complexion wearing a sleeveless or short-sleeved shirt.

Officials say after the teen girl was assaulted, she returned home to call 911. After speaking with the victim and her family, authorities launched a full-scale investigation, setting up a perimeter of the area, and using K9s, drones, and a helicopter in their search efforts.

The girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911.

