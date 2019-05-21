Deputies searching for BMW stolen from Geneva dealership

GENEVA, NY (WROC) — The search is on in Ontario County after deputies say a BMW was stolen from a dealership in Geneva.

According to deputies, the vehicle, a 2012 BMW 6 Series convertible, was stolen Saturday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. from Geneva Foreign & Sports on Route 14.

Deputies say the suspect got into the BMW and drove away headed north on Route 14 before getting on the Thruway. Investigators say another suspect in a blue/gray Mercedes GL450 SUV was with the suspect. Witnesses were unable to get a license plate for the SUV. The BMW had no license plate on it.

Deputies did not say how the vehicle was started.

Deputies believe the suspect may be from the New York City area. He is about 6-feet-2-inches tall, with short black hair, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

The other suspect is about 5’7” wearing a black short sleeve shirt under a red sleeveless shirt, bald and about 165 to 180 pounds.

The VIN number for the stolen vehicle ends in 64606.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator John Kesel at john.kesel@co.ontario.ny.us or Ontario County CID at 585-396-4638.