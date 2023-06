PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 83-year-old woman who was last seen on May 29.

Rita M. Nothnagle stands 5’5″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown/gray shoulder-length hair and she lives in the area of Colonial Parkway in Pittsford.

Deputies say she does not have a phone or a vehicle. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.