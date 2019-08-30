Deputies search for suspect following bank robbery in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Henrietta.

Deputies say they were called to the Five Star Bank location on Calkins Road near E. Henrietta Road around 5:45 Thursday evening for a report of a robbery. When they arrived they confirmed that a man had indeed robbed the bank and fled the area with an unknown amount of money.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was alone and no one was hurt during the incident. News 8 is told the man did not display a weapon during the robbery.

Right now, deputies are still searching for the suspect.