Deputies say safety issue in Caledonia has been resolved

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CALEDONIA, NY (WROC) - An incident that had deputies urging people to stay in their homes in Caledonia has been resolved.

In a tweet at 9:12 a.m., the Livingston County Sheriff says there is no longer a risk for nearby residents.

The sheriff had previously said there was a incident on Beechwood Drive.

It's not clear what prompted the warning at this time.