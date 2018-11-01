Local News

Deputies say safety issue in Caledonia has been resolved

CALEDONIA, NY (WROC) - An incident that had deputies urging people to stay in their homes in Caledonia has been resolved.

In a tweet at 9:12 a.m., the Livingston County Sheriff says there is no longer a risk for nearby residents.

The sheriff had previously said there was a incident on Beechwood Drive.

It's not clear what prompted the warning at this time.

