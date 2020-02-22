Deputies say mall employee stole from store of employment

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an employee at Eastview Mall for petit larceny on Friday evening.

Deputies said that 26-year-old Sarah Warren of Rochester allegedly stole merchandise and money on several separate occasions while working at Von Maur.

According to deputies, Warren stole $99.98 in merchandise and $295 in cash from the store.

Deputies charged Warren with five counts of petit larceny.

Warren was issued appearance tickets and will return to Victor Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

