Deputies: Penfield man killed his wife, then badly beat his mother before turning the gun on himself

Rochester, N.Y (WROC_TV) - Monroe County Deputies tell News 8 a homicide investigation that started in Penfield and ended in Pennsylvania began Wednesday morning.

"An employer called in to 9-1-1 saying 'someone didn't show up to work and we're concerned'; that led us to this investigation," Sheriff Todd Baxter said.

Sheriff Baxter said that person who didn't show was 52-year-old Arnold Ford of Penfield.

Sheriff Baxter said deputies followed up with a welfare check at his home on Collingsworth Drive and found Ford's wife dead inside.

The trail then led them to a home on Leibeck road in Riga, where deputies say Ford's mother Florence Ford lives.

"They actually got a ladder [and] saw a person [inside] with injuries. [They then] went through a window and made entry."

Florence was found inside, severely beaten but alive.

Sheriff Baxter said she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

At that time, the search for Ford was ramping up.

Police put out an alert across multiple states and soon tracked him down.

"Using technology, we identified the person's license plate and tracked it to the state of Pennsylvania," Baxter said.

Pennsylvania State Police found Arnold deceased in the front seat of his vehicle from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

There is still no word on why he did what he did.

Deputies have also not released the name of Ford's wife.

Florence is listed in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

