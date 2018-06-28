Local News

Deputies: Neighbor tried to kidnap child in Wheatfield

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 12:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 01:07 PM EDT

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) - Members of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to what they say was an attempted kidnapping.

Early Thursday morning, officials received a call from a resident on Ward Rd. in Wheatfield.

The caller said she woke up to find a man carrying her six-year-old daughter down her residence's outside steps.

The caller says she chased the man, whom she recognized as a neighbor, and he released the child onto the stairs before running away.

Shortly after the incident, deputies arrested Salvatore Prezioso, 49, at his home.

After being questioned by investigators, Prezioso was charged with attempted kidnapping. Additional charges may be coming.

Following his arrest, Prezioso was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

He will be back in court next month.

