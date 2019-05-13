Pit bull puppy found tied to tree in Seneca Co. Video

TYRE, NY (WROC) -- Deputies are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy by tying it to a tree in Seneca County.

The pit bull was found tied to a tree in a wooded area in Tyre on May 9, deputies say.

In a news release, deputies say the suspect tied a rope tightly around the puppy's neck and left him without food or water. Luckily, a Good Samaritan heard the puppy barking and called 911 after getting water for the dog.

The dog is in good health. It appears he was found shortly after being abandoned.

Anyone with information on the dog or who might have left him is asked to call Lt. Thompson at (315) 220-3449 or deputies at (315) 220-3240.