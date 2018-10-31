Deputies ID person-of-interest, victim in Penfield/Riga attacks Video

PENFIELD/RIGA (WROC) - UPDATE: Deputies identify the person of interest in the murder/attempted murder as 52-year-old Arnold Ford Jr.

The victim of the beating in Riga has been identified as Florence Ford, age 75. Deputies say Florence is Arnold's mother.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the murder victim in Penfield, who deputies say is Arnold Ford Jr.'s wife.

Deputies say the person believed to be responsible for two attacks in Monroe County, that left his wife dead and his mother seriously hurt, has been found dead in Pennsylvania.

Investigators say it all began with a call for a welfare check on Collinsworth Drive in Penfield. When deputies arrived at the home around 10:30 a.m., they found a woman dead.

That investigation led deputies to check another home on Leibeck Road in Riga where they found a unresponsive woman with injuries to her head. That woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this point, deputies say it appears both women had been beaten.

Sheriff Baxter says, after identifying a person-of-interest, investigators were able to track down his car down to a parking lot in Pennsylvania near the New York border. Inside his car, deputies say the person of interest was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies believe the person of interest was the husband of the Penfield victim and the son of the Riga victim.