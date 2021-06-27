Deputies investigating fatal crash in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took place late Saturday evening in Phelps.

Deputies say located the victim at the Paradise Speedway on Hayes Road at around 11:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The victim was extricated from his race car by track crews and responding fire crews from the Oaks Corners and Phelps Fire Departments,” deputies said.

Mercy Flight, Paradise Speedway medics, Phelps Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance responded to the scene.

