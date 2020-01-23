Deputies investigate fatal snowmobile accident

FAIRHAVEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that happened on Wednesday night.

Investigators said 54-year-old Rodney Turner of Red Creek was riding a snowmobile on a frozen section of Little Sodus Bay near Fairhaven around 6:30 p.m., when the ice gave way and the snowmobile went into the water.

Officers said when Turner did not arrive on the other side of the bay, people went onto the ice to look for him. Deputies said he was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff deputies are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 315-253-6562.