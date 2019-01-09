Deputies: Inmate called victim 55 times from Seneca Co. Correctional Facility

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROMULUS, NY (WROC) - A man serving time in the Seneca County Correctional is facing new charges after deputies say he called a woman, who had an order of protection against him, dozens of times.

Edward Robinson, 28, is charged with four counts of criminal contempt, 55 counts of aggravated family offense, and 55 counts aggravated harassment.

While in the correctional facility, deputies say Robinson called the woman 55 times over a three-day span (December 15 to December 18), violating the order of protection.

Days later, while released from custody, Robinson was arrested on December 27 for criminal trespass and aggravated family offense after a domestic disturbance, once again violating an order of protection.

Robinson is now being held in Seneca County Jail.