Deputies ID passengers injured in deadly Henrietta crash Video

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) - Monday, deputies released the identities of the passengers who were injured in a deadly crash Thursday evening off of Clay Road in Henrietta.

Twenty-one-year-old Audrey Porter is in satisfactory condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after the crash and 20-year-old Shadman Islam has been released from the hospital.

Deputies say the two were in a vehicle with 22-year-old Jordin Campbell and 22-year-old Anthony Mykins when it went off the road and slammed through the concrete barrier that separates Walmart from I-390.

Both Mykins and Porter were thrown from the vehicle, deputies said, and Mykins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Campbell, the driver, was drinking and possibly under the influence of drugs when the vehicle went off the road. Deputies said Friday that it appears Campbell went straight through a curve and through the wall.

Friday, we learned this wasn't Campbell's first run-in with the law for drunk driving: Deputies say charges are still pending for an arrest in Geneseo.