Deputies ID 41-year-old Greece woman killed in Parma crash Video

PARMA, NY (WROC) - Deputies have released the identity of the woman killed in Monday's crash in Parma, as the investigation into the deadly crash continues.

Forty-one-year-old Dilek Ogut, of Greece, died Monday afternoon after deputies say the driver of another vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Clarkson-Parma Town Line Road and Parma Center Road and collided with Ogut's vehicle.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the actions of the driver of the other vehicle, a green Hyundai Santa Fe, before the crash. They are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Deputies are also reviewing surveillance video that might aide in the investigation.

The driver of the Santa Fe remains in Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.