Deputies find body at Hamlin Beach State Park during search

HAMLIN, NY (WROC) - Officials have located a body at Hamlin Beach State Park they believe is the Sweden woman reported missing on Monday.

Crews have been searching since Sunday for 47-year-old Margaret Degraff before locating a body around 9 a.m.

Deputies say the body was found along the shoreline. Foul play is not suspected in the death.

Investigators are still working to make a positive identification, but say the search for Degraff has ended.

The search for Degraff began Sunday night after her car was found abandoned in the park. Park police worked with firefighters, deputies, and troopers to search for Degraff.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office writes: "Although no positive identification has been made, MCSO extends its condolences to family and friends of the person recovered from the shoreline at Hamlin Beach State Park."