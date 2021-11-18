Deputies deployed to Rush-Henrietta High School Friday after ‘vague’ social media threat

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will have additional security at Rush-Henrietta High School Friday, after a fight and “vague threat” over social media.

According to investigators, the fight happened Thursday between two students at the school. After the fight, police said a “vague threat” was shared on social media. That threat is under investigation, and may result in criminal charges.

The MCSO said deputies will be stationed at the high school and Webster Learning Center on Lehigh Station Road Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.