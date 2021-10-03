Rollover crash leaves 3 injured near Wayne County

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized after a rollover crash that took place Saturday afternoon in Arcadia at the intersection of Minsteed and Martin Road.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the investigation of a personal injury motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Minsteed Road and Martin Road in the Town of Arcadia.

According to deputies, 53-year-old John Offen of Rochester was heading west on Martin Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Minsteed Road. Offen was driving a Dodge Ram and had one passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Deputies identified his passenger as 43-year-old Melissa Offen.

Deputies say 56-year-old Brenda Delyser was the driver of the second vehicle. Delyser was heading north in a GMC Acadia on Minsteed Road and was unable to avoid Offen’s truck.

Both vehicles collided which caused the truck to rollover.

Deputies say the truck sustained heavy damage and both occupants had to be extricated. A helicopter flew the Offens to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

An ambulance took Delyser to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The WCSO was assisted at the scene by the Fairville Fire Department, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Williamson Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Newark Ambulance, Lifenet and Mercy Flight.