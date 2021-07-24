Demonstrators at Rochester rally demand improvement, expansion of Medicare

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following in the steps of more than 50 cities nationwide, Rochester residents and demonstrators rallied for the expansion of Medicare in downtown Saturday.

Led by demand for an improved and expanded Medicare system, ‘March for Medicare for All’ pushes for a change in available U.S. healthcare. The movement is recognized as a national day of action and invited Rochester’s public to stand in solidarity for the cause.

In its call for action, ‘Medicare4ALL’ demands healthcare to be recognized as a right for all people.

Several of those who joined the rally in Rochester’s downtown district voiced the same idea through stories about their struggles with affording healthcare.

“I think healthcare is a human right so I’m not just here for myself, I am here for everybody,” Rochester resident Matthew Written said. “I think we all need this.”

The grassroot movement is carried across the U.S. and led by volunteer workers.

‘Medicare4ALL’s’ mission to protect the future lives of Americans through a single-payer healthcare system — that organizers say would save billions of dollars for families — encouraged people to join Rochester’s own rally.

“And so how do you decide? Do I put food on the table, pay my mortgage, keep the lights on or care for my son’s health?,” Rochester resident Kim Smith said. “These are very very real issues and I know that I am not alone on that.”

The ‘Medicare4ALL’ rally in Rochester was also attended by three speakers — Kim Smith, David Sutliff-Atias and Ezra Watson — who all shared possible solutions on improving the nation’s current healthcare system.