Democratic Monroe County Legislature introduces legislation to cap delivery service fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, hundreds of New York restaurants learned their indoor dining rooms would close indefinitely, as parts of Monroe County moved to the “orange zone” as part of state’s guidance

The Monroe County Democratic Caucus spoke with local restaurants in a press conference Wednesday to discuss the issue and next steps in assisting restaurants.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart suggested capping commission fees on third-party food delivery services to help aid the financial struggles of restaurants. Barnhart says that often fees that often reach 30% of the total price.

This would mean that businesses would have to pay less to get access to the network of nationwide delivery services, like GrubHub or DoorDash.

Republicans on the Monroe County legislature have yet to respond to Barnhart’s proposal.