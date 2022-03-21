ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No doubt many of you remember the past two years and all the restrictions at weddings with limited capacity, no dancing, social distancing, negative COVID testing, and more.

As rules continue to loosen, demand for weddings across the nation is hitting a 40-year high according to various reports.

Chris Grocki of the iconic Historic German House in Rochester’s South Wedge Neighborhood is the wedding venue of choice for many in the region and says the nationwide trend is resonating locally.

“2022 is kind of the year people are .. they’re back. They’re comfortable,” he said.

Grocki says, across the board, the wedding industry is set for a major rebound post-pandemic.

“We’re pretty booked out, even through 2023 at this point,” he said.

Christen Brambley was supposed to get married in 2020. Her wedding date, like many others, was pushed forward.

“Maybe since I had to postpone it a couple of times, that’s the reason people are [doing the same thing], there are so many weddings,” says Brambley.

Grocki says everything good is worth the wait.

“So here we are: People are being incredibly gracious now that they’re back,” he said.

When it comes to pricing, Grocki says that’s an issue impacting every part of life right now, but the cost for a wedding here is still reasonable.

“Our food and beverage costs are obviously affected by everything as much as everything else, like talent traveling from other places, a lot of live bands,” he said.

Grocki says if you’re planning a wedding, they will likely never turn a couple down, however:

“It’s first come, first serve when it comes to dates, so we’ll always work with clients who approach us first,” he said. “We’ll try to work with anybody to make their dream date come true if possible.”