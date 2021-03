WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — del Lago Resort & Casino is extending its operating hours starting April 5.

This comes after the Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the curfew for casinos, gyms, and other businesses will be lifted beginning that day.

The Casino and Sportsbook will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The casino’s restaurant, Portico by Fabio Viviani, recently reopened for dinner service on the weekends from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.