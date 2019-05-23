Defense says prosecutors failed to prove Timothy Dean pulled trigger in Sodus murders

The defense says prosecutors failed to prove Timothy Dean pulled trigger in Sodus double murder

Attorneys presented their closing arguments Thursday in the trial of the former Texas police officer accused of killing a young couple in Sodus.

Timothy Dean faced trial this week for the murders of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn last October.

Deputies said Dean was the man who opened fired outside a home on Carlton Street, killing Niles and Washburn in front of a young child.

During testimony, prosecutors called multiple witnesses who saw the shooting, including one who identified Dean as the shooter, last fall. They also called Dean's own wife, Charlene Childers, who testified that she planned the murder of her ex-partner Niles after Niles was granted custody of her kids.

Childers pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter for her role in the shooting.

Also taking the stand was former police officer Bron Bohlar, who served in the police department in Sunray, Texas under Dean. Bohlar told jurors that Dean told him about the murder plan, including his initial plan to make Niles' death appear to be a drug overdose.

"He was going to put a fentanyl patch on him," Bohlar said in court.

Bohlar pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy after prosecutors said he helped Dean rent a vehicle after crashing his car on the way from Texas to Sodus.

Despite the load of evidence against Dean, defense attorneys argued that the prosecution failed to prove their case.

Defense attorney Joseph Damelio says Charlene Childers is responsible for their deaths. Damelio tells the jury that testimonies from Childers and Bohlar are not credible. He calls them a liar, a thief, and a cheat.

He also dismissed testimony from the neighbor who claimed to identify Dean. Damelio said, in initial statements to police, the witness said she could not see the shooter's face. Damelio says it was only after Dean was arrested that the witness said he was the shooter.

But, the prosecution asked the jury to use common sense and put all facts together.

Jurors will return to court Friday morning to begin deliberations.