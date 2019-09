One week after being charged with 45 counts of fraud, developer Bob Morgan returned to federal court in Buffalo for scheduling.

Morgan owns property in Downtown Rochester, Monroe County and Buffalo. He’s accused of lying to get better loans from banks. Morgan is also facing civil charges from the SEC which alleges Morgan Management used money from late investors to pay off early investors.

Morgan has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defense pretrial motions are set to begin in early 2020.