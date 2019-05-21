Defense calls witnesses in trial of Rochester police officer accused of assault

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The defense called its witnesses Tuesday as a Rochester police officer faces charges in an assault case.

Officer Michael Sippel is accused of beating a man on Fulton Avenue after mistaking him for a wanted suspect. He faces one count of assault in the third degree for the attack.

This trial is showing two sides to a story- one being that officer Michael Sippel committed police brutality, the other that the alleged victim, Christopher Pate, had a bias against police. Sippel's attorney worked to prove the latter on Tuesday.

"Does prejudice go away? I suppose maybe, but when you have a bias it's part of the person's makeup," attorney Clark Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann called a past Irondequoit police officer to the stand. Sergeant Stephen MacNeal testified about an encounter he had with Pate nine years ago. MacNeal said he was helping another officer with a traffic stop and Pate showed up on the scene. MacNeal said Pate didn't comply with orders to take his hands out of his pockets and they eventually handcuffed him.

"Where his fear comes from I don't know, you can call it fear, you can call it bias whatever it is, it boils down to not cooperating with reasonable police demands," Zimmermann said.

Last week Sippel's partner, officer Spenser McAvoy, testified Pate didn't comply with orders he and Sippel gave him during the incident that's the focus of this trial. Some of this was caught by police body cameras and is being used as evidence in the case.

Sippel's attorney also called a witness to the stand to help prove his claim that Sippel had reason to believe that the man they were arresting was a wanted man, James Barrett. Officer Steven Tucker was the officer who put together the wanted package for James Barrett, the man officers mistook Pate for.

Last week, Christopher Pate testified saying he showed ID that day.

Whether or not Sippel had the right to approach and later arrest Pate has been one of the critical debates throughout this trial.

In court Friday, Christopher Pate testified that after he showed his ID card to another officer, Officer Sippel continued to follow him down the street.

Pate said he refused the show the ID again to Officer Sippel and the incident escalated from there. Pate says he suffered an orbital fracture as a result of the beating.

The defense rested Tuesday and closing arguments will happen Wednesday morning at 10:30.

You can follow along with this trial by following Kayla Green on Twitter.

Tweets by KaylaGreen04