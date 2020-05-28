1  of  74
Closings
DEEP Arts shares LIKAH online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new free online resource for children and their parents.

Song videos and activity packets are being posted by Rochester’s DEEP Arts.

The online material is being sourced from “LIKAH! A Puppy Musical,” written by DEEP Arts Executive Artistic Director Deborah Haber and featuring award-winning composer Casey Filiaci.

The musical was supposed to begin an off-Broadway run this Spring but the COVID-19 pandemic shut that down. Now it’s gaining an audience online with Haber’s dog “LIKAH” as the central character. Families are able to relate to LIKAH’s experiences. “The latest video is called ‘Cozy Snuggly Wormy’ and it’s a funny title,” said Haber. “Basically what it’s about is LIKAH, as the baby sister, is annoying her older sister which is very appropriate right now. Families are so close together that it’s hard to have disagreements not happen, so it’s all of those types of things and an opening to discussions and an opening for families to talk about.”

Go to DeepArts.org to check out the song videos and activities.

