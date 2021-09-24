Dedication at Miracle Field for fallen soldier Daniel Prial

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ceremony Friday honored Daniel Prial, one of the local soldiers who passed away in a Blackhawk helicopter crash in Mendon earlier this year.

Prial’s family was in town for the ceremony on Miracle Field in Webster where a plaque is being dedicated in his honor.

Also at the event were the folks from Rising Storm Brewing Company, who crafted a beer in Prial’s honor.

“It’s great to bring everybody together,” Rising Storm owner Bill Blake said. “We’re a business that’s really been all about community and giving back and participating and helping out those around us and this was another opportunity for us to do that… and it was great to meet some of Danny’s family.”

The proceeds from the beer sales are donated to Miracle Field – which puts on games for kids with disabilities.