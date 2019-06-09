Deceased man found in Ogden home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - UPDATE: Police have identified the man in custody after a homicide investigation in Ogden today. 35-year-old Quinton A. O'Connor has been charged with murder in the second degree and was arraigned in Ogden Court.

Investigators say a resident in the home was shot multiple times. No identification of that victim has been released.

----------------------------

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Ogden Police Department responded to reports of a deceased man in a home in Ogden on Statt Road near Whittier Road on Sunday at 4 a.m.

Officers are treating this investigation as a homicide as of now.

Officers are speaking someone they believe is a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.