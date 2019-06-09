Deceased man found in Ogden home
OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - UPDATE: Police have identified the man in custody after a homicide investigation in Ogden today. 35-year-old Quinton A. O'Connor has been charged with murder in the second degree and was arraigned in Ogden Court.
Investigators say a resident in the home was shot multiple times. No identification of that victim has been released.
----------------------------
Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Ogden Police Department responded to reports of a deceased man in a home in Ogden on Statt Road near Whittier Road on Sunday at 4 a.m.
Officers are treating this investigation as a homicide as of now.
Officers are speaking someone they believe is a suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
