ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Thursday announced a penalty against the owners and operators of the Ontario County Landfill.

New England Waste Services of NY, Inc., Casella Waste Services of Ontario, LLC, and Ontario County will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.

The landfill operations violated DEC Division of Materials Management, Division of Air Resources, and Division of Water rules and regulations.

The penalty in the consent order includes $250,000 payable to the city of Geneva as an Environmental Benefit Project. The city will invest these funds in a capital improvement that includes the installation of a biofiltration system. The remaining half of the penalty includes $220,000 payable to the State and an additional $30,000 that will be suspended pending full compliance with the terms of the order.

“DEC is committed to ensuring landfill operations do not negatively impact the surrounding community,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This enforcement action holds the parties responsible for years of violations and will invest in the community and Seneca Lake by directing a portion of the settlement to the city of Geneva to install a biofiltration system to treat odorous air at the solids handling system. DEC continues to rigorously monitor the Ontario County landfill and hold its owner and operators accountable for any future violations.”

The DEC says they will continue to provide oversight of the facility to ensure compliance with the terms of the order and ongoing compliance with its solid waste management, air, and water permits.

“It’s important to note that this is a culmination of violations received over a five-year period, and a great deal of remedial work has already been completed. The company has worked diligently to perform enhancements over time, and we are confident in our managers and operators at the facility,” Casella Waste Services Director of Engagement Jeff Weld said. “We keep Ontario County and the host community of Seneca frequently informed and are actively managing any open regulatory items addressed in the Order on Consent. It is unfortunate that these issues occurred, but we take responsibility for them, have learned from them, and made the necessary changes to address their cause, and look forward to continuing a collaborative relationship with the State of New York, Ontario County, and the Town of Seneca.”