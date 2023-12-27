ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating a suspect Avian Flu outbreak in Webster.

The DEC reports nearly two-dozen Canada Geese have been found dead since December 23, along the North Pond Park Trail.

The remains will be tested at the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab.

The DEC is asking anyone who discovers multiple sick or dead birds to contact their local DEC office.

The Centers for Disease Control advises bird flu does not pose an immediate public health threat and cases in humans are rare.

The DEC recently published a flyer for hunters about Avian Influenza awareness.