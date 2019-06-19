Debated RFD staffing changes approved

Rochester City Council has passed a staffing change to the Rochester Fire Department that drew the ire of the department’s union, IAFF 1071.

The change passed Tuesday night when the council passed the city budget.

IAFF 1071 is calling the change unsafe, while City Hall says response times will still fall within an acceptable range while taxpayers will save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Right now, if you call in a fire in the City of Rochester the fire department will decide how many units to send. Each unit has four firefighters and one apparatus.

In the past, if someone calls out sick in a unit, RFD would use overtime to fill the spot.



Now, under dynamic staffing that unit with a missing member might disperse to other units, meaning fewer units.