Deal to sell former Riverside hotel expected to close Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Riverside hotel in downtown Rochester could have a new owner as soon as next week.

A source from the Hyatt Regency Rochester, which has been managing Riverside since its closure late last year, said a sale is pending and the deal is expected to close on Monday.

The prominent downtown location, with waterfront access along the Genesee River, was supposed to be the site for a new performing arts center development. A development which officials said would attract more than 360,000 people per year to downtown Rochester, with a 3,000-seat theatre, a hotel, retail options, apartments, and more.

However, since Tom Golisano pulled his $25 million from the project in 2018, those plans have seemingly stalled out.

As of September, when news of the hotel’s closure was reported, Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy said he hadn’t heard of any updates regarding the proposed performing arts center.

“I’ve been around a long time with the performing arts center discussions. I have not heard — it’s always out there,” Duffy said in September. “I have not heard any more. I certainly heard quite a bit in the past about a Parcel 5 site. That stopped and dissipated and I have not heard anymore.”

The Riverside hotel on Main Street is located in the same stretch of property that was included in the ROC The Riverway project, which included $50 million in state funding to renovate and upgrade areas along the Genesee River in downtown Rochester.

City officials would not comment on the sale of the property at this time.