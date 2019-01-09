Deadly Henrietta crash case goes to grand jury Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Henrietta crash [ + - ] Video

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) - The case against 22-year-old Jordin Campbell has been waived to a grand jury.

Campbell is accused of vehicular manslaughter, assault, and drunk driving. He was originally scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Deputies say Campbell was speeding on Clay Road in Henrietta last Thursday night when he missed a turn and slammed into a sound barrier along I-390.

One passenger was killed, and two others were injured -- one critically. Campbell was also injured and remains hospitalized.