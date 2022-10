ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police confirm to News8 officers are investigating a death that occurred on Ravine Avenue late Sunday evening.

Officers are coordinating an investigation at the 300 block of Ravine Ave. with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. No information has been released about the victim’s death at this time.

