Police putting up tape at the investigation site near the river on April 16, 2023 (News 8 WROC / Hayden Wentworth)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police recovered a body from the Genesee River Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, a citizen called 911 at around 3 p.m. to report a potential body in the river, near Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department scuba team responded to recover the body.

Police said the medical examiner’s office was present as well. No additional information was released on the recovered individual.

