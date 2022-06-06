GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division found a dead body in a gravel parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital on Sunday night at around 7 p.m.

Officers have determined the death suspicious due to the location and placement of the body.

Police say the body is that of a white male in his mid 40’s and is a resident of Seneca county. The name of the male is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.

New York State police are assisting in the investigation.

Check back for later updates as we continue to monitor this developing story.