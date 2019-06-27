Daystar Kids hosts special graduation ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some of the most adorable graduates you may ever see had their special day.

Daystar Kids held its annual celebration for the Rising Young Ones in its care and 39 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers were recognized Thursday morning.

There was also a special tribute for the five preschoolers who will no longer be at Daystar Kids.

The services offered by Daystar are meant for children under the age of five with complex medical conditions or developmental challenges.

“It’s crazy if you think about it — if you spent three to four months in the hospital, you would have lost a lot of your skills,” said Kim Condon, Daystar Kids executive director. “So the same is true for our little ones. We want to give them that head start. So we have developmental services and therapies to help them; education, and special education services and then, of course, their nursing.”

Daystar operates year-round Monday through Friday. The center welcomes up to 56 children daily across three dedicated classrooms.