Daycares hope for federal funding so they can provide for parents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that they’re asking for $50 billion in federal funds to help childcare services reopen.

Childcare providers say enrollment is down and help from the federal government is necessary.

“I’m concerned for all of our financial well-being over the next year, we’re just facing some serious challenges with this,” said Diana Singer, owner of Kids First Childcare.

Singer says times are tough.

“It’s been difficult. We are faced with a couple of challenges like our enrollment is still down based on everyone’s concerns and decisions to stay and work at home, and then our staffing had to be so much higher with lower ratios, extra cleaning and sanitation.”

Singer says she’s happy to hear that Senator Gillibrand at Lt. Gov. Hochul are asking for 50 billion federal dollars to be included in the next stimulus package.

“Across the nine finger lakes counties, at least 200 childcare centers, that’s nearly one in five, has shut down. By late march many will not be able to move forward without assistance and the industry is truly on the brink of collapse,” Senator Gillibrand said Friday.

“There will be no recovery in our nation or in our state until we figure out childcare for working parents. It’s that blunt and we’ve known it’s been a problem for a long time,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Singer says things are improving slowly though, since a few months ago they were only at 25% capacity.

“We’re on our way back, it’s just that we have to hope that the future brings us, that we get back to where we once were,” Singer said.